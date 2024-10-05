Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$208.75 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$198.61 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$245.65.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

