Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Issued By William Blair

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

