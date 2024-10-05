Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.70.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,601.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 47.0% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

