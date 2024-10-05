Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading 8.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 218,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 76,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Quarterhill Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.