Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 16,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.30 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0499709 EPS for the current year.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

