Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 177,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 117.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 340,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

