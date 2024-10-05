Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,119.00.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,012.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

