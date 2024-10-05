Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amprius Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

