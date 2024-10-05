Reviewing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 13 5 0 2.28 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $121.69, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Highlands REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.55 billion 8.31 $403.31 million $4.08 29.62 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.37 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 22.73, suggesting that its share price is 2,173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 25.64% 7.98% 4.32% Highlands REIT -11.16% -1.76% -1.09%

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

