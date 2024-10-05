RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.25. 11,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 1.49% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.