ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.18. ROHM shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 81,951 shares.

ROHM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

