Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ispire Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

ISPR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 809,819 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

