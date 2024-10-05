Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
