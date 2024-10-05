Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.74 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 487.12 ($6.52). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.45), with a volume of 180,269 shares traded.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £465.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 458.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.97.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.