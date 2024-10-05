Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

