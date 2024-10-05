Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. Materion has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 25,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

