Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $41.68 on Friday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $63,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Semtech by 343.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Semtech by 143.1% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 529,194 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

