Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $25.36. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 93,670 shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.