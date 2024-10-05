Single Point Partners LLC Buys 8,023 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

