Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SMMD opened at $66.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

