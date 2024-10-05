Single Point Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

