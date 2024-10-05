Somnio Financial Group LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Somnio Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 8.7% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

