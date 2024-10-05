Somnio Financial Group LLC Has $22.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Somnio Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 18.7% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

