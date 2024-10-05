Somnio Financial Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Somnio Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

