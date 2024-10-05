South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.03. 10,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 6,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

