SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Boosted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.7% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,296,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

