SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

