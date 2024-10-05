SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.99 and last traded at $168.92. 8,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 26,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.61.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.