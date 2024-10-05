SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 3.94% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 377,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 237,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 214,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 140,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

