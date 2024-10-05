Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

