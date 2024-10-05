Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.69.

TSE:STN opened at C$112.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.41. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In related news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Insiders purchased 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

