Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

