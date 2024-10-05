Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,925 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.