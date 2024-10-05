Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $743.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

