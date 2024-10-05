Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 828,151 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,008,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28.

