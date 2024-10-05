Sterneck Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $65.18 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

