StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.