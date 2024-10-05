StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

