StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 70.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
