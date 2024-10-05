StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

