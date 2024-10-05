StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
