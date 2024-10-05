StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
FibroGen Stock Performance
Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FibroGen
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
