StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

About FibroGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 860,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 139.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 769,586 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 3,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 280,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

