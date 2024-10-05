StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of STNE opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

