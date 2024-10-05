Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and traded as high as $168.09. Straumann shares last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 1,592 shares changing hands.
Straumann Trading Down 5.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
