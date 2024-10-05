SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.90. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

SUIC Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

SUIC Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.