Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,771% from the average session volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

