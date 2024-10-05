SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $708.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Articles
