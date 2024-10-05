SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $708.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $667,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.