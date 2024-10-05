Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Savaria stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.79.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

