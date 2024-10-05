Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of TANH opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

