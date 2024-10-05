TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 9,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 2,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

