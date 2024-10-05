TC Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRP. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 146.91%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

